Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Invests $253,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 269.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,089.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $7,493,016.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,089.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,747,176 shares of company stock worth $646,951,347 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Bank of America lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Northland Capmk upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $43.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.22 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.