Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total transaction of $1,860,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,392.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total transaction of $1,860,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,091 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,392.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,372,203 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

THG stock opened at $150.97 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.22 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.91) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

