Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Purchases 97 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $237.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $242.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.16 and its 200-day moving average is $225.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

