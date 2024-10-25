Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Sells 164 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $891.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $921.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $860.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $547.61 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $847.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

