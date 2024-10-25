Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Sells 2,066 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INGR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 49,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 21.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $135.52 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $138.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $174,239.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,040,595.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $3,550,084 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

