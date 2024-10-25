Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Sells 224 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC reduced its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,702 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,003,000 after purchasing an additional 929,251 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,146,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,089,000 after purchasing an additional 22,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,724,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,019,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,202,000 after purchasing an additional 90,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 75.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,294,000 after purchasing an additional 433,513 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at $925,528.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $53.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 37.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

