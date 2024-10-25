Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 9,681.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 360,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,665 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $353,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $95.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $102.74.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,473.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,473.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $685,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,623.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

