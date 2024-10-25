Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 106.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 140.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 28,214 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,416,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.3 %

BAUG stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.