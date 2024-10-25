Interfor (TSE:IFP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$30.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$26.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s FY2024 earnings at ($5.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IFP. TD Securities lowered Interfor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cibc World Mkts cut Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interfor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.00.

TSE IFP opened at C$20.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.89. Interfor has a 12 month low of C$15.35 and a 12 month high of C$26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.54.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.17) by C($0.30). Interfor had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of C$771.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$774.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Interfor will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

