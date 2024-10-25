Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,147.70 ($27.88) and traded as high as GBX 2,176 ($28.25). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 2,146.57 ($27.87), with a volume of 720,276 shares trading hands.
Intermediate Capital Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,787.76, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,146.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,147.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65.
About Intermediate Capital Group
Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Intermediate Capital Group
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.