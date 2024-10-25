International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 734,849 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1,020.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 806,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734,849 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.62% of McKesson worth $398,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 10.9% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $775,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.86.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $504.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $518.29 and its 200-day moving average is $551.37. The stock has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $431.35 and a 1-year high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.69%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

