International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12,574.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,426,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,399,359 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $329,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.44.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

