International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 55,219.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,495 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $240,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 102.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on INGR. Barclays raised Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total value of $134,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,070.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $134,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at $7,040,070.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $3,550,084 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.22. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $138.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

