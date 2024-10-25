International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 23,664.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,848 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 998,628 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Salesforce worth $274,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 74.4% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,317,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $286.74 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $277.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.70 and a 200-day moving average of $263.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.51.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total transaction of $1,217,454.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,353,653.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total transaction of $1,217,454.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at $34,353,653.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 6,161 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.75, for a total value of $1,785,149.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,767.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,812 shares of company stock valued at $23,418,916 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

