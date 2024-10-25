International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $276.18 Million Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 6,281.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 444,664 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,696 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $276,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 7,516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHP opened at $56.17 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $142.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.465 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Argus raised BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

