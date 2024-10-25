International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $481.95 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 180,713.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,238,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237,884 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 2.63% of Ulta Beauty worth $481,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $206,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 21.5% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $367.18 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $376.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.