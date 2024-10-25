International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,686,007 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11,235.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,701,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686,007 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of RTX worth $206,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get RTX alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in RTX during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,131,253. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $125.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $77.76 and a 1 year high of $128.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on RTX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.