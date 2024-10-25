International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 75,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,720,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 39.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 109.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.41.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $332.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $334.89 and a 200-day moving average of $308.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $430.57.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.42 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

