International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 661.24 ($8.59) and traded as high as GBX 690.12 ($8.96). International Biotechnology shares last traded at GBX 678 ($8.80), with a volume of 149,898 shares trading hands.
International Biotechnology Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £250.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,412.50 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 680.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 661.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
International Biotechnology Company Profile
International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.
