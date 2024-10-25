International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.13 and last traded at $21.24. Approximately 25,590 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.43.
International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a market cap of $86.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.02.
About International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF
The International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (IDME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds which selects global ex-US ETFs that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with a downside hedge. IDME was launched on Jul 22, 2021 and is managed by Aptus.
