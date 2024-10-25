Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is PSI Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 8.9% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $30,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $492.32 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.12.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.