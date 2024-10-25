Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 5.3% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $23,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the third quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $492.32 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $479.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

