Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 364,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,902 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $26,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.45. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.