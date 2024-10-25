Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 524,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after acquiring an additional 312,475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,167.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after acquiring an additional 213,881 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,504.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 149,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 140,486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 668,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,398,000 after acquiring an additional 101,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 268,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,889,000 after acquiring an additional 67,228 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $69.11 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $71.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

