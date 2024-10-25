Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.28.

IONS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.38.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.90% and a negative return on equity of 115.66%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $116,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,384. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,803 shares of company stock worth $134,402. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

