iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DGRO stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.