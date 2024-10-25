iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $74.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.51. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

