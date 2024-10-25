iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is First National Bank of Hutchinson’s Largest Position

First National Bank of Hutchinson reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 19.0% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $582.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $569.03 and a 200 day moving average of $546.61. The firm has a market cap of $502.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

