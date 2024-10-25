iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,754,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,557,000 after buying an additional 666,543 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 204.5% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 475,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 319,528 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2,202.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 168,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 161,426 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,848,000.

NASDAQ ESGE opened at $35.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $37.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

