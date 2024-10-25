iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $80.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day moving average of $80.12. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.