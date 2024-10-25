iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Increased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $190.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.04. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $193.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

