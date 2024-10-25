iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113,163 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $108.56 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.40 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.75.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

