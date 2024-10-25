iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 378,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $22,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 435.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 233,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after acquiring an additional 190,153 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,363,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 581.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 116,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 99,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 300.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 84,597 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI opened at $59.32 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.80.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.