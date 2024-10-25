Jackson Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,901 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 503 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

Walmart stock opened at $83.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average of $70.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $166,624.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,915,110.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $166,624.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,915,110.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,295,088 shares of company stock valued at $955,284,831. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.51.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

