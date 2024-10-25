Jefferies Financial Group Increases DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $180.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded DoorDash from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $153.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.27. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.16. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,186 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 81,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total transaction of $12,014,289.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 390,710 shares of company stock valued at $54,472,120. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 551.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,228,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 2.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

