Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,566 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.6% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $99,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20,130.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,454,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,397 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 506.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,884,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,826,000 after buying an additional 3,244,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,834,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,978,000 after buying an additional 3,139,499 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,708,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,925 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $331,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa America lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

