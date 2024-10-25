JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target to $235.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BeiGene

BeiGene Trading Down 3.1 %

BeiGene stock opened at $214.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.78 and its 200-day moving average is $175.17. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $126.97 and a 1 year high of $248.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.98.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $929.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.34 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BeiGene will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BeiGene news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $133,915.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 6,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $1,433,958.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $133,915.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,904 shares of company stock worth $5,034,965 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 156.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BeiGene in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BeiGene in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 51.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.