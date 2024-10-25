JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target to $235.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.21.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BeiGene
BeiGene Trading Down 3.1 %
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $929.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.34 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BeiGene will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BeiGene news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $133,915.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 6,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $1,433,958.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $133,915.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,904 shares of company stock worth $5,034,965 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 156.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BeiGene in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BeiGene in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 51.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
BeiGene Company Profile
BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BeiGene
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.