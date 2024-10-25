JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $227.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $199.00 to $227.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s previous close.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FI

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock opened at $203.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.09. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $204.50.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,890 shares of company stock valued at $40,934,217 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.7% during the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.6% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.