KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 352.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in KE by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,363,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,734,000 after buying an additional 4,736,152 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in KE by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,373,000 after acquiring an additional 804,773 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in KE during the 1st quarter worth $135,880,000. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd grew its holdings in KE by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 5,070,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

BEKE stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -0.71.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $2.06. KE had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEKE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.80 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of KE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

