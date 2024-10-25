Keene & Associates Inc. Has $643,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 5,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after buying an additional 8,762,735 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Melius Research began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.67.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $402.40 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The company has a market cap of $399.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

