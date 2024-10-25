KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Southern

Get Southern alerts:

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Southern in a research note issued on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Southern’s FY2025 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Southern from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.07.

SO stock opened at $93.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Southern has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $94.45.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

In related news, CEO James Y. Kerr II sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $2,689,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,005,688.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $587,830.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,575.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Y. Kerr II sold 30,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $2,689,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,005,688.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,826 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 18.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 79,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 55,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 323,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Southern by 31.7% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

