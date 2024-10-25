KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for FirstEnergy

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for FirstEnergy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $34.91 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,928,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,009,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773,785 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,517,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,423,000 after purchasing an additional 218,165 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,098,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,517,000 after buying an additional 457,231 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,557,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,152,000 after buying an additional 69,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,725,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,288,000 after buying an additional 193,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.57%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

