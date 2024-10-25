KeyCorp Has Negative Outlook for NextEra Energy Q4 Earnings

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for NextEra Energy in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.38.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $82.82 on Thursday. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

