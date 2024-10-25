KeyCorp Has Negative Outlook of Dominion Energy Q4 Earnings

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a report released on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on D. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $451,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 145,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

