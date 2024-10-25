KeyCorp Has Positive Estimate for Avista FY2024 Earnings

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Avista in a research note issued on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Avista’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $390.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Avista in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $38.36 on Thursday. Avista has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,400 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $91,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,307.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avista during the second quarter valued at $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 559.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

