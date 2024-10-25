KeyCorp Issues Negative Estimate for CMS Energy Earnings

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for CMS Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

CMS stock opened at $71.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. CMS Energy has a one year low of $53.38 and a one year high of $72.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,116,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,646,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $4,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

