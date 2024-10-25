KeyCorp Issues Pessimistic Estimate for POR Earnings

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Portland General Electric in a report released on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.57. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Portland General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s FY2028 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on POR. Barclays cut Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on POR

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of POR opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $49.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.73%.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,902.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,902.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,146,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,069,000 after purchasing an additional 212,981 shares in the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its position in Portland General Electric by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 26,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $700,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Portland General Electric by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.