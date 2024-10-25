Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% during the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 13,351.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 311,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,288,000 after purchasing an additional 308,959 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.93.

In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.66. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.63 and a 52 week high of $149.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

