Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinetik from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinetik from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

Kinetik Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNTK. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinetik by 244.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinetik by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Kinetik by 2,030.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinetik stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. Kinetik has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $51.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.52. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.91.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $359.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.94 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 30.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinetik will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinetik Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This is a boost from Kinetik’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.87%.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

