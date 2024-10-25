Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $55.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kinetik traded as high as $51.31 and last traded at $51.14, with a volume of 28659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.71.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KNTK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinetik from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kinetik from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

Kinetik Trading Up 1.7 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kinetik by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 43,758 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kinetik by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 1st quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 1st quarter valued at about $689,000. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.91.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Kinetik had a net margin of 30.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $359.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinetik Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is a boost from Kinetik’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.87%.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

